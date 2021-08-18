Cancel
'21 Clemson Defense Draws Impressive Comparison

By Zach Lentz
Clemson has finished in the top 15 in the nation in total defense in each of the last seven seasons, the longest active streak in the country. The Tigers have finished in the top 10 in that category in six of those seven seasons, tied with Wisconsin for the most such finishes in the nation.

However, the measuring stick for Tiger defenses has been the 2018 team. But don't ask tight end Braden Galloway to compare defenses.

"I honestly think we had a great defense last year also in 2019 so, but I do understand what you're saying with the defense of '18," Galloway said.

That defense in 2018 led the country in scoring defense (13.1 points per game) for the first time in school history in 2018. Ranked fourth in rushing defense (96.3 yards per game), fifth in total defense (285.9 yards per game). They also set a school record with 54 sacks in 2018, the third-most by any FBS team in a season since 2000, and the 2018 defense produced five first-or-second-team All-Americans, including two consensus selections (Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins).

Ferrell also won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end and Wilkins won the Campbell Trophy, known colloquially as the “Academic Heisman.” Linebacker Tre Lamar was a finalist for the Butkus Award.

Even with all of the accolades the 2018 achieved, Galloway believes the 2021 defense could be at least in the conversation for overtaking the mantle of best ever.

"We had seven or eight guys that started on a defensive line (in 2020), so obviously, they're very, they're a very veteran group," Galloway said. "They bring it every day and obviously, you know we're going against those guys they're making us better.

"But there are a lot of similarities to the d-line (in 2018). Now obviously the team in 2018, ain't just as far as the veteran guys at the end, and obviously, you're just super talented at the tackle. And you're super deep so I think that's probably the biggest like similar characteristic."

