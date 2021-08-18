Gov. Wolf Announces More Than $600K in Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded to 109 Departments
Harrisburg, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf today announced that it had awarded $602,306 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.beavercountyradio.com
Comments / 0