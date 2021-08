Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an exhausting, ongoing crisis. Those of us in New Hanover County are used to encountering a hurricane or other natural disaster. But the pandemic reminds me of what one of our staff members told me early on about the coronavirus response – that a hurricane emergency response is like running a sprint while responding to the pandemic will be like running a marathon.