Congress & Courts

Court approves Back Bay development; says mistakes by judge, zoning board like water under the bridge, or, in this case, under the buildings

 6 days ago

The Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled today a three-story mixed-use extension to buildings along Hereford Street are OK despite what it said some glaring errors by a lower-court judge and the city Zoning Board of Appeal, because the project complies with the neighborhood's groundwater zoning. Patrick Glynn, who owns several buildings...

