We Need YOU-Time to lace up those shoes and get out and walk. There is a cause I am passionate about. Suicide prevention. We have a terrific organization right here in Portsmouth, a chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. They are gearing up for the Out of the Darkness Walk to be held at Pierce Island in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on October 2. Registration will begin at 8:30 am and the event will be held from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm. This year’s walk will be an in-person walk but if you chose, you can participate virtually.