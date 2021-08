A sinkhole in the southbound lane of the Third Street tunnel at Fourth Street and New York Ave. NW caused multiple street closures around the area Monday morning. D.C. police tweeted about the multiple street closures at around 7:45 a.m. and encouraged commuters to take alternate routes for their daily commutes. A video from MPD on Twitter also showed flooding and debris in the tunnel with water bubbling up from a crack in the cement.