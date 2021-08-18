Cancel
Agriculture

3 Benefits of Women’s Collective Land Rights

By Celine Salcedo-La Viña
Cover picture for the articleThere are 2.5 billion people worldwide who rely directly on collective land tenure systems for their livelihoods, social relations and cultural identities. Collective land tenure systems are communities or groups of people who share the rights to use and manage land. In addition to group rights, in some collective tenure systems each member of the community holds specific rights to distinct resources and land. Most indigenous and customary communities hold land under collective tenure.

#Land Use#Land Management#Poverty#Communal Land#Women S Land Tenure#Wri#Gajah Bertalut
