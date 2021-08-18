Cancel
Feds: Vaccinated Americans will need booster shots

By Casey Harper
swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Biden administration announced Wednesday that federal health experts now recommend vaccinated Americans receive a COVID booster shot. The boosters will be widely distributed to the public after research indicated that the vaccine’s effectiveness declines over time. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all...

