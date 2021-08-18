Funeral services for Christopher Charles Draman, 24, of Des Moines, formerly of Casey, will be Friday, August 20th at 11 am at the Casey United Methodist Church in Casey. Burial will be in the Dalmanutha Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Johnson Family Funeral Home Stuart Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher Draman Memorial Fund and sent in care of the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Online condolences may be left at johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.