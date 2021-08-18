Mark Your Calendars! Hallmark Is Premiering 6 New Movies This Fall

Stand Up to Cancer (8 p.m.) - This annual star-studded fundraising event airs across many networks tonight, including CBS, ABC, Fox, Spectrum, E! and UP TV. Money raised helps fund research into the disease. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara co-host, and scheduled performers include Common (with Stevie Wonder, no less) and Brittany Howard. Other stars participating: Alison Sweeney, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Danai Gurira, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Jennifer Garner, Kate del Castillo, Kyle MacLachlan, Matthew McConaughey, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, MJ Rodriguez, Tony Hale.
