U.S. Health Officials to Start Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots in the Fall

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials on Wednesday said they plan to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to Americans in the fall, prioritizing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant over pleas from the World Health Organization to withhold boosters until worldwide vaccine access increases. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for...

#U S#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Moderna#J J
