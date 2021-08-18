Pirates Face Iowa in Season Finale
WORCESTER, MA – The Massachusetts Pirates look to re-write their record book in the last game of the regular season when they face the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday night at Phoenix Field at the DCU Center at 7:30. The third place Pirates (10-3) can equal the team record for most victories in a season (11) with a win over the 6-5 Barnstormers who are currently in fourth place in the Indoor Football League. The 2018 Pirates were 11-5, thus a victory would give the 2021 edition the best regular season winning percentage in team history at .758.masspiratesfootball.com
