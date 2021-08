“Free Guy,” a sci-fi action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, is expected to finish first at the domestic box office. The PG-13 film is on track to debut to $15 million and $18 million from 4,100 North American theaters, with some projections showing ticket sales could reach $20 million. A debut below $20 million would be disappointing, since the Disney and 20th Century Studio’s movie cost more than $100 million to produce. Internationally, “Free Guy” is premiering this weekend in most major overseas markets, excluding China, where it doesn’t have a release date yet. The release of “Free Guy” is significant because it’s...