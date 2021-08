The Rams and Chargers are currently tied up in the preseason opener by the score of 6-6. Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:. Rashawn Slater only played in the first drive of the game, but he showed a lot of promise. The majority of his work came against his former Northwestern teammate, Earnest Brown IV and he kept him at bay in pass protection and provided a charge in the running game by clearing lanes with pure strength and physicality.