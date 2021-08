Rosewood Washington D.C., the luxurious urban retreat situated in the heart of historic Georgetown, has launched a fitness partnership with the local branch of barre3, a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness. Starting on Sunday, August 8, Rosewood will welcome talented instructors from the neighboring Georgetown location of barre3 to host 60-minute classes on the hotel’s open-air rooftop, open to both guests and members of the community. This empowering series, which includes two classes in August and two in September, will invite participants to enjoy a fitness experience that focuses on both the mind and body, all while taking in stunning views of the capital’s iconic skyline and monuments.