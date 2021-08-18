Cancel
Country star trivia

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 6 days ago

On this day in 1973, “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” reached #1 on the country charts. It’s one of many hit duets between this “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Hello Darlin'” singer. Can you name them? ANSWER: Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

