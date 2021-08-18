Mom To Mom – Build Your Own Lava Lamp

Scouting Report: Mr. Clean’s Magic Erasers work wonders on any mess I could find in my house, and are so easy to use—just add water. While working, and living from home for the past year, I have started to notice more things that bother me. I’ve become a neat freak of sorts, and I’m OK with that. After all, it’s the place I do pretty much everything nowadays. And one thing that kept bugging me is marks on the wall. Whether it’s red sauce flung haphazardly around while making spaghetti, dings and scratches from bringing my bike upstairs, or just my dog being a jerk, my walls are covered in dirt and debris. I thought this was an unsolvable issue, until I came across this.
Comments / 0