Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Mom To Mom – Build Your Own Lava Lamp

By WDEF News
WDEF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids are always mesmerized by the actual lava lamps, so why not try to recreate that on your own? It’s easy to do; all you’re going to really need is vegetable oil, water, Alka-Seltzer, and food coloring. First, take your vegetable oil and fill up your glass about two thirds...

wdef.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lava Lamp#Vegetable Oil#Food Coloring#The Alka Seltzer#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Upworthy

Firefighters make a kiddie pool for children after seeing Mom fill her kids’ pool using a pot

Firefighters often go above and beyond the call of duty and this time it was a mother from North Carolina who was thankful. It was a hot day and the woman wanted to make her kids' day by filling up their kiddie pool so they could have a splash in it and beat away the heat and boredom. It was also her young son's birthday so she wanted him to have a good day and what better way than to spend it splashing in the water. She placed the kiddie pool outside in the yard, started to fill it. She didn't have a hose, which meant she had to use a pot and it was going to take time as the kiddie pool needs quite a lot of water. Her kids waited around, waiting to jump into the pool. She would have to take multiple trips indoors and back out onto the yard, to fill the pot.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Lifestylemyrecipes.com

Thousands of Cooks Say This Bacon Grease Container Is the Gadget Every Kitchen Needs

If you love to cook bacon as much as I do, you know how inconvenient it can be to transfer and store the hot oil after it's done cooking. No matter how prepared I am, I always forget to find a bacon grease container until I'm standing in the middle of the kitchen, holding a piping hot pan and looking around frantically for a glass or metal dish. I don't know why it's taken me so long to find a dedicated bacon grease container that's safe and convenient, but after far too many wrist, hand, and forearm burns, I decided it was time to find a solution for my hot oil problem.
EnvironmentPosted by
Well+Good

I Switched Over to Wool Dryer Balls To Make Laundry Day More Earth-Friendly—These Are My Favorite

One of my personal goals this year has been to majorly overhaul how I clean my house in order prioritize sustainability. While I've gone ahead and swapped out paper towels with microfiber cloths, and have wasted way fewer products like detergent and cleaning spray, it was hard to ditch dryer sheets. I've been using Snuggle fabric-softening sheets for decades—I basically associate a toasty, clean load of laundry with Snuggle, and it's hard to break that.
ShoppingPeople

Walmart Secretly Put Tons of Cute Fall Home Items on Sale — Including a Cozy Sofa for Just $255

Even though it might not feel like it, fall is right around the corner. And nothing commemorates the beginning of a new season like breaking out your seasonal decor and sprucing up your home with a little bit of fall cheer. If you're in need of some new autumn-inspired items, Walmart has just the collection for you. To celebrate the return of the season, the retailer has stocked its shelves with hundreds of fall furniture and decor items that are just as stylish as they are festive. This year's theme: Fall on the Ranch.
Family Relationshipsblufftontoday.com

Ring: It starts with the moms and dads

I was privileged to take my grandson to work with me. He had to be at a basketball game, and my schedule is the only flexible one in the family. We had breakfast at the Sippin Cow and later we will eat lunch. He usually likes a hamburger. Then it’s wait a bit for the basketball game.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Paint Behind a Toilet

When painting your bathroom walls, you want your paint job to be neat and immaculate. One challenging area is behind the toilet tank. This thin space—usually about 2 inches wide—seems to defy all efforts to paint it cleanly. Forcing a paintbrush behind the toilet tank doesn't work: You end up...
LifestylePosted by
Mental_Floss

This Simple Trick Prevents Your Jar of Honey From Leaving a Sticky Mess

A bit of mess is inevitable in an active kitchen, but it's better to avoid it if you can. This is especially true with honey. The thick, sticky sweetener has a tendency to leak out of jars and bottles and congeal onto everything it touches. Instead of breaking a sweat scrubbing honey spills out of your pantry, use this simple trick to avoid them in the first place.
ElectronicsDaily Beast

I Put Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser to the Test—It Passed

Scouting Report: Mr. Clean’s Magic Erasers work wonders on any mess I could find in my house, and are so easy to use—just add water. While working, and living from home for the past year, I have started to notice more things that bother me. I’ve become a neat freak of sorts, and I’m OK with that. After all, it’s the place I do pretty much everything nowadays. And one thing that kept bugging me is marks on the wall. Whether it’s red sauce flung haphazardly around while making spaghetti, dings and scratches from bringing my bike upstairs, or just my dog being a jerk, my walls are covered in dirt and debris. I thought this was an unsolvable issue, until I came across this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy