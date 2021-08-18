Mom To Mom – Build Your Own Lava Lamp

Firefighters often go above and beyond the call of duty and this time it was a mother from North Carolina who was thankful. It was a hot day and the woman wanted to make her kids' day by filling up their kiddie pool so they could have a splash in it and beat away the heat and boredom. It was also her young son's birthday so she wanted him to have a good day and what better way than to spend it splashing in the water. She placed the kiddie pool outside in the yard, started to fill it. She didn't have a hose, which meant she had to use a pot and it was going to take time as the kiddie pool needs quite a lot of water. Her kids waited around, waiting to jump into the pool. She would have to take multiple trips indoors and back out onto the yard, to fill the pot.