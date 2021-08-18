Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peebles, OH

Anna Ruth (Johnson) Springsteen

Posted by 
People's Defender
People's Defender
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bR6Yj_0bVIsIPt00 Anna Ruth (Johnson) Springsteen, 72 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home. Anna was born in Columbus, Ohio, on November 16, 1948, the daughter of the late Harry and Agnes (DeAtley) Johnson. Anna was employed by BESI Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her brother, James Johnson. Anna is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Springsteen, whom she married on February 10, 1995; She is also survived by her stepsons, Ken Springsteen, and Wade Springsteen, both of Michigan; and her three stepdaughters, Jami Biggs, of Michigan; Melody Springsteen, of South Carolina; and Tara Springsteen, also of Michigan. She also leaves two brothers, Harry Johnson, and John Wayne Johnson, both of Peebles. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
People's Defender

People's Defender

344
Followers
778
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Peebles, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Besi Manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy