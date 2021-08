Hailey Bieber's Guide to Skincare, Minimal Makeup, and Self-Care. Hailey and Justin Bieber are always ready for date night. Justin took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie of he and his wife looking chic this week. Dressed in a sleek, all-black suit by Yves Saint Laurent, Justin added a pop of colour to his look with a fun statement necklace by Omnis Studios. Meanwhile, Hailey wore a 2000s-inspired baby blue latex dress featuring adjustable straps embellished with gold buckles. She accessorised with simple gold necklaces and a matching baby blue Bottega Veneta woven leather bag. Completing the chic look, she wore her hair in a slick ponytail with a few loose strands of hair framing her face.