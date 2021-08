Even though corn on the cob doesn’t peak until later in the summer, when it’s good, it’s excellent. Growing up, I ate boiled corn on the cob, lightly butter and salted, at least three times a week as a side dish for dinner during the summer. It got stuck in my teeth and stayed there for days no matter how much dental floss I went through, but it was worth it for that sweet, milky flavor and powerful crunch with each and every bite. Of course boiled corn is great (especially when served alongside, say a 1½-lb. whole lobster...not that I’m being picky or anything) but there are so many other incredible ways to enjoy corn on the cob, too.