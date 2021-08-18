Not a fancy designer store but this orb is actually a voice-controlled public toilet in the heart of Tokyo
Is there any thought more repulsive than using a public toilet? The answer would be yes in many parts of the world but not in Japan. The nation has done some ground-breaking work when it comes to bathrooms, both public and private. Pritzker Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban had recently designed two public toilets with transparent glass walls in Tokyo that turned opaque on being locked from inside – thereby giving the user the much-needed privacy. But is privacy all one needs in a public toilet?luxurylaunches.com
