LG spending $2.81 billion on OLED display production for iPad, iPhone

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG Display is investing 3.3 trillion won ($2.81 billion) on its iPhone and iPad OLED screen assembly, by 2024. In 2020, LG Display saw Apple screen orders rise five times over the previous year, as Apple moved some production away from Samsung. Then in July 2021, it was reported that LG was buying equipment with the aim of producing ProMotion displays for future iPhones, possibly the "iPhone 13."

