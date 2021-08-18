Harger to invest $3.2 million in expansion of operations in Fairmont

RALEIGH — Harger, Inc., will expand its current operations in Robeson County, creating 20 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.

The company will invest $3.2 million to increase the capacity of its facility located at 2779 NC-130 Business in Fairmont, according to the governor’s office.

“Manufacturers like Harger continue to expand and find value in rural North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Our state offers an outstanding, diverse workforce, a great quality of life and infrastructure that enables industrial companies to thrive here.”

He has been working with Harger, Inc., for several months to help make the expansion happen, according to Channing Jones, executive director of Robeson County Economic Development. The investment will “just about” double the company’s staff in Fairmont.

“We are very excited about Harger’s ability to expand in Fairmont and to create these jobs,” Jones said.

Harger, founded in 1960 and headquartered in Grayslake, Illinois, a leading supplier of electrical protection. The company provides solutions for lightning protection and the grounding of electrical equipment.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.