Tornado Watch until 8 pm for all of the Washington region. Flood Watch until 10 pm. Here's the latest

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for most of the DMV.



A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 10 p.m for parts of the DMV .



Some storms during this evening may bring wind damage, isolated tornadoes, possible flooding for the metro Washington, DC.

Critical timing for severe weather on Wednesday will be from now until 7 p.m. in the D.C. metro.

Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Early strong storms, lingering showers and muggy. Low: 75.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, stray p.m. storms. High: 89.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm with showers and storms. High: 83.



Forecast Discussion:

We're also under a Yellow Weather Alert through Wednesday. Some moisture from Tropical Storm Fred will bring heavy downpours. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Washington region in the afternoon. This line may bring brief but heavy rain, leading to some flash flooding in the immediate Metro Area. Additionally, storms may become severe, with wind damage and an isolated tornado threat.

On Thursday, expect slightly less humid conditions, along with just a stray afternoon storm. The bulk of the showers will remain south of the Washington region. High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Detailed Forecast:

Tonight: Early strong storms, lingering showers and muggy. Lows: 70s. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot, a stray afternoon storm. Highs: 86 - 90. Winds: NW - 10.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm with showers and storms. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SE - 10.

Extended Forecast:

Plan on warm to hot and humid weather through the weekend. Some afternoon/evening showers and storms are possible each day.



Saturday: Warm with more p.m. showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

Sunday: Hot, partly cloudy. Isolated storm. Highs: 86 - 91.

Monday : Hot and mainly dry. Highs: 88 - 93.

