Portsmouth, NH

WHEB Radio Station Building For Sale in Portsmouth

By ROGER WOOD, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 6 days ago
Listen to podcast here: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzGkZstnzRQZLdwpmGbvqJBTfqrN?projector=1&messagePartId=0.1. An icon of Portsmouth, the WHEB Radio station building on Route 1, could soon become anything but a broadcast facility. Two commercial real estate companies have advertised the 815 Lafayette Road property for $3.67 million. newenglandcommercialrealestate.com and loopnet.com both offer the property and suggest it...

indepthnh.org

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/
