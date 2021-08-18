The Beckley Club Estates Bungalow Where the Peacocks Roam

Reception: September 8, 2021 // Performance Lecture: September 12, 2021. Grade A, is a solo exhibition by conceptual artist Christian Cruz and grantee of the Nasher Microgrant 2021. Grade A presents new objects spanning painting, mixed media, video, and film documentation. Grade A debuts an exciting reactive sound installation featuring her “Grito Choir” paired with an 8ft sculpture. Grade A takes its name from the evaluation of diamonds, milk, and human progress reports. Grade A investigates the theory of value as it pertains to the feminist economy, the merits of awards, and dares to barter the meaningful with the meaningless. Christian Cruz extends this examination of the worthiness of intimate labors through her participatory performance lecture, “Anger as Currency” (scheduled for September 12th from 3PM to 5PM).
Comments / 0