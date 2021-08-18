Cancel
Dallas, TX

The Beckley Club Estates Bungalow Where the Peacocks Roam

By Shelby Skrhak
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
This week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, lands us just adjacent to Beckley Club Estates in East Oak Cliff. Phillip Murrell of Compass RE Texas has the listing for 1731 Seevers Avenue, an extensively renovated bungalow just minutes from Bishop Arts.

