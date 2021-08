Promotion: All fans showing an American First Credit Union card receive two free tickets. Lights FC outlook (5-11-2): The Lights have won once in their last seven matches and have slid all the way to seventh in the Pacific Division. They’re coming off a 5-1 loss to San Diego Loyal Wednesday night in a match that saw them surrender four second-half goals. Striker Cal Jennings was the lone bright spot, scoring in the 41st minute and tying the match at one apiece. Jennings now has seven goals, which leads all Lights players and is tied for sixth-most in the USL.