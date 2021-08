All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Madeline Brewer is known for taking on grittier roles. Her breakthrough was Orange Is the New Black's Tricia Miller, who's tragic death still sticks with me. And most recently, she plays the rebellious, one-eyed Janine in The Handmaid's Tale. But when it comes to skin care, she has a very different attitude.