Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Reckoning with American Indian boarding schools requires accountability, not pity

By K. Tsianina Lomawaima
ncadvertiser.com
 7 days ago

After recent discoveries of unmarked and mass graves at Indian residential schools in Canada and the United States, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland ordered an investigation of American Indian boarding schools. For generations, these schools took children from homes and demanded that they disavow their families, cultures and languages. Indeed, boarding schools targeted individuals as an integral part of the U.S. quest to deny Native sovereignty and take Native land.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Indians#Economy#Interior#Native#White Americans#Indian Bureau#Indianness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Law school association: Banning critical race theory is censorship

Aug 4 - Laws that ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools are setting a “dangerous precedent” by turning the government into an arbiter of ideas, according to the nation’s largest organization of legal educators. The Association of American Law Schools (AALS) this week took the unusual step...
Swain County, NCSmoky Mountain Times

School board reverses course, requires masks for all

At the regularly scheduled Swain County Board of Education meeting Monday, the school board decided to change the district’s previously approved policy of making masks optional to make masks mandatory for everyone while indoors at the start of the school year, since COVID-19 cases have spiked in the past few weeks.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Democrats seek support services for survivors of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers are pushing federal agencies to provide support for survivors of and communities affected by Native American boarding school policies, the decades-long practice of forcibly sending Native American children to faraway boarding schools that rejected their tribal cultures. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) sent a request this month […] The post Democrats seek support services for survivors of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Iowa StateQuad Cities Onlines

Virus tables Iowa school board's discussion on Indian mascot

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — The Indianola School Board has tabled discussions about dumping the district’s Indian mascot to focus its attention on fighting the spread of coronavirus in school buildings. The board decided at a meeting Monday to postpone acting on any mascot changes until after the November election, in...
Educationvalleyjournal.net

ACLU-MT supports investigation into Indian boarding schools

The ACLU of Montana is profoundly disturbed by the recent reports in Canada of unmarked mass gravesites at currently six of the 139 Indian boarding schools. Over 1,300 children and innumerable future generations were taken by the racist, genocidal settler-colonial project of Canada. Moreover, the Indigenous staff members of the ACLU of Montana remain resolute and express love and solidarity to the First Nations community members after the most recent revelation of 751 children buried at the site of the Marieval Indian Residential School in Cowessess Indian Reserve No. 73, Saskatchewan, Canada, and 182 children at the site of the St. Eugene’s Mission Residential School in Cranbrook, Canada.
Philadelphia, PAdarientimes.com

Philadelphia School Board votes to require vaccine for staff

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to mandate that its 20,000 teachers and staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19, but details of when the mandate would go into place are still being worked out, school district officials said. The move comes amid other state and...
Larimer County, COReporterHerald.com

Letters: School board authority, American Taliban, income inequality

Editor’s note: This file has been edited to correct the spelling of Jodi Radke’s name. Politics aside, and whether you agree or disagree with a mask mandate in schools, why are our county commissioners being scrutinized during the decision-making process? Specifically, why is Commissioner Shadduck-McNally being further analyzed for no wrongdoing?
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Board votes to 'strongly recommend' but not require masks in schools

Community members filled the Faribault District Office’s meeting room to capacity Monday night as the School Board prepared to approve health and safety protocols to start the 2021-22 school year. During the community comment period at the beginning of the meeting, parents and other concerned citizens shared their opinions with...
Ellwood City, PAellwoodcity.org

ECASD Board Makes Masks in School Optional, Required on Buses

Ellwood City Area School District’s Board of Directors voted Thursday night to leave the decision regarding wearing masks in school up to families. Masks will however be required on the buses. District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley said he is encouraging families to do what they feel is best. “If you...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom asked school too many questions on critical race theory. Now, a teacher's union is suing her for it.

The critical race theory has become a controversial topic in the United States in recent months, with conservatives and the right-wing doubling down on their claim that any study of racism in American, past, and present, will cause more division. A Mom from Rhode Island, Nicole Solas, is being sued for repeatedly asking questions on the curriculum at her kindergarten-aged daughter's school including whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism. A teacher's union has filed a suit to block compliance with her public information requests on various matters citing the requests include copies of teachers' emails, which the union argues is a violation of teacher's privacy, reported Yahoo News. The suit argues that Solas' public information requests, nearly 200 of them, were concerning materials that are not subject to Rhode Island's public records law.
Haywood County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Parents petition Haywood school board to require masks

A petition to start the school year with universal masking in Haywood County Schools has over 630 signatures. This comes after a July 27 board meeting, when the Haywood County School board voted unanimously to make masking optional for all students, staff and visitors during the 2021-22 school year. Natasha...
Red Valley, AZKGUN 9

School on Navajo Nation to stay remote after radon exposure

RED VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A return to in-person classes at a Navajo Nation school will be on hold indefinitely because of a unknown radiation levels, likely caused by decades of uranium mining. A Navajo Nation education official said Monday the presence of radioactive hotspots inside Cove Day School in...
Winfield, KSctnewsonline.com

Winfield school board backpedals on mask requirement

The USD 465 board of education backtracked on its mask requirement inside school buildings after a long and emotional public hearing Tuesday that drew about 200 people. The board voted 4-2 with one abstention to make face coverings optional instead of mandatory in most settings except certain crowded spaces. Check...

Comments / 0

Community Policy