Using Private Foundations and DAFs In Combination
When families and their advisors contemplate establishing a charitable vehicle, they often compare and contrast the advantages of private foundations (PFs) and donor-advised funds (DAFs). However, for many donors, the best choice isn't either a PF or a DAF — it's both. When used in combination, the advantages of a PF and a DAF can be synergistic, providing donors with a full spectrum of options for their philanthropic and wealth-management goals.
