Using Private Foundations and DAFs In Combination

At least $1 billion in commercial donor-advised fund grants went to other commercial DAF sponsors in 2019, according to a new report, rather than being distributed to charity. The report, released Thursday by the Institute for Policy Studies, found that over the five years analyzed from 2015 to 2019, the 39 electronically filing commercial DAFs granted a total of $2 billion to other commercial DAFs. The Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund gave out the most in grants to other commercial DAFs, with a total of $651 million granted over those five years. Schwab Charitable, the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy Fund, and the National Philanthropic Trust also contributed significant amounts to commercial DAFs over that time period.