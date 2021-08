Ellen Stanley of Mother Banjo is a Minneapolis-based songwriter known for strong lyrics and a unique mix of folk, bluegrass, and soulful Americana. Her latest album, Eyes on the Sky is available at motherbanjo.com. Mother Banjo will be performing as part of the resurrected Storyhill Fest at Clearwater Forest Camp in Deerwood, Minnesota August 20-21. Tickets available at storyhillfest.com. Ellen stopped by CenterStage Minnesota to talk about her music, life with a 2-year-old, and the upcoming festival.