Derrick Lewis Huge UFC 265 Paycheck Leaks

When your name is as big as Derrick Lewis’, you know that you are in for a shockingly great paycheck. What’s even better is when you are the caliber of fighter that Derrick Lewis is. While Derrick did in fact make a killing at UFC 265, you can also see how taxes got the best of him. When you have this much money, however, taxes should really be the least of your problems as you can just about afford whatever you wish. UFC Fighter ‘Beat Up’ By High School Teen.