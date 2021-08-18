Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Recommendation: Test Unvaccinated School Kids/Teachers Weekly

By Kim David
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Besides homework, Minnesota school kids may be facing another requirement during the upcoming school year. Because of the current level of community spread of covid cases, federal and state health officials are recommending “all unvaccinated school-age children and school staff get tested for COVID-19 at least weekly throughout the school year. Unvaccinated children involved in extracurricular activities or sports should be tested more frequently. “

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Rochester, MN
Health
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rochester Public Schools#Rps#The Minnesota Dept#Mde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

MN State Fair Youth Scholarship Winners From Our Area

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship program funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation began in 1994. Each year 20 scholarships valued at $1000 are awarded to deserving rural students from Minnesota. Since the scholarship program began more than $500,000 has been awarded to deserving students. The scholarships are base on students "leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community."
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Dept. Honored For Support of Part-Time Soldiers

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has been honored for its support of members of the National Guard and Military Reserves. The department was among 25 organizations selected to receive the Above and Beyond Award for exceeding the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. The group behind the award received 250 nominations from Guard and Reserve members throughout the state.
CollegesPosted by
KFIL Radio

10 Minnesota Colleges with the Best Student Life

When deciding what college or university you want to go to, student life is definitely a factor to consider. You want to spend the next however many years of your life having a good time and making friends, which is why student life is important. Thanks to a website called Niche, they have ranked Minnesota colleges and universities (and colleges and universities around the country) based on many factors, including student life.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

UPDATE: Rochester Mayor Issues Face Mask Order

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton Tuesday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency that will be in effect for at least three days. "Masks will be required to be worn indoors by all individuals in all indoor public settings within the City where medically vulnerable individuals or children under the age of 12 are expected to be present."

Comments / 0

Community Policy