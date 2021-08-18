Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How 'New Girl' Turns Friendship Into Authentic Romantic Moments

By Dina Paulson
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat hits hardest, is most universal, besides romantic, lovey-dovey love? Could it be platonic, friendship love? Oprah and Gail’s friendship is one of the most popularly celebrated relationships in the public eye, a lasting friendship where each knows the other truthfully and shows it through loving engagement and knowing eye quips. Hallmark cards and flower deliveries even carve out sweet packs “just for friends,” because aren’t our friends our chosen families?

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nasim Pedrad
Person
Oprah
Person
Hannah Simone
Person
Zooey Deschanel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#The New Girl#Nick Schmidt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Teenage Angst Reigns in Olivia Rodrigo's 'Brutal' Video

Olivia Rodrigo has reunited with Petra Collins for the “Brutal” video, the opening track to her album Sour. As with the “Good 4 U” video Collins directed, “Brutal” is bombastic and packed with glittery teenage angst, as Rodrigo breaks her ankle on pointe shoes (ouch) and sits in a traffic jam à la Cher Horowitz in Clueless. She pouts on Instagram live, stands on top of high school desks, and sings from a dark, closed mall. Sadly, she does not parallel park.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gossip Girl and its romantic effect: which actors followed their love stories after the series?

Every Thursday HBO Max adds a new chapter of the new version of Gossip Girl to your catalog. However, the fact that the story of the Gossip Queen has a reboot has brought the actors of the original strip back into focus. There in 2007, when the first series was released, all the interpreters were in their twenties and their first role was in this fiction which, in addition, launched them to international fame.
Musicfoxbangor.com

Guess Who This Guitar Girl Turned Into!

Before this guitar girl was starring in blockbuster movie franchises with her super squad, she was just another mini musician showing off her artistic abilities in Inverness, Scotland. This red-headed runt is best known for her spaced-out look in a Marvel-ous superhero flick … for which she appeared in several...
TV SeriesCollider

'Only Murders in the Building' Review: Sharp, Scary, Surprisingly Sad

It's easy to step back and criticize the inherent exploitation in the true crime genre; I've done it for this very website. It's harder to make those points through sharp satire while also telling an earnest mystery-thriller story while also diving into the melancholy interior lives of the characters making these points through this mystery. Only Murders in the Building spins all of these plates classily, with a quiet confidence that is nevertheless surprising. It's a real humdinger of a show, offering something for everyone simultaneously, pulling it all off handsomely.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Hulu's Queer Teen Love Story Adds Megan Mullally, Tyler Alvarez and Michelle Buteau

Hulu’s upcoming queer teen love story, directed by Sammi Cohen, has rounded out its cast. Emmy and SAG Award-winner Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), Tyler Alvarez (“Never Have I Ever”), Michelle Buteau (“First Wives Club”), Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”), Teala Dunn (“All Night”) and Isabella Ferreira (“Love, Victor”) join previously announced stars Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho in the movie.
popculturetimes.com

Firefly Lane Season 2: Cast, Plot, Recap & More

We aren’t taught the lesson of friendship in our entire life. We learn it through our connections, or from movies, or through stories. I’ve seen people searching for the ideal definition of friendship. Just as Love can’t be defined, similarly defining friendship is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, through this drama, we can get a brief idea of “What is a Friendship?”, “How can we know that we are with the right people?” & “Ultimate Test of Friendship.”
PopSugar

From Twilight to High School Musical, This TikToker's Parody Videos Are Freaking Hilarious

To anyone who's ever tried to re-create a Disney Channel music video in their bedroom or felt like the odd one out at a friend's birthday party as a kid, you're definitely not alone. In what has quickly become a virtual scrapbook of many people's childhoods, Yasmine Sahid's TikTok account is packed with parody videos poking fun at movies, characters, songs, and even whole moods from the 2000s.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Home and Away reveals new romantic hurdle for Dean and Ziggy

Home and Away spoilers follow for both UK and Australian viewers. Home and Away has teased some new hurdles in Dean and Ziggy's relationship as he recovers from his horrific accident. Australian viewers saw Dean (Patrick O'Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) reunite last week when she kissed him in his...
TV SeriesCollider

'Nailed It!' Season 6 Trailer Reveals New Guest Judges, More Cake Disasters, and an Unexpected Twist

Set your oven to pre-heat, because the trailer for Nailed It! Season 6 is here. The amateur baking competition is ready to make us laugh out loud again with competitors striving to reproduce true dessert masterpieces using the best of their abilities (which isn’t saying much). But all’s fair game when the winner, AKA the one who gets closest to the real thing, gets a $10,000 prize.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hacks’ Co-Creators on How They Balance Their Romantic Relationship With Creative Pursuits

Lucia Aniello doesn’t remember exactly what Paul W. Downs did more than a decade ago in an improv class that made her laugh so hard, but her instinct was to record it. “I turned to our teacher and said, ‘Write that down,’ ” she says with a laugh as she recounts the story. “What an unbelievably rude thing for a student to say to a teacher, as if she were a writer’s assistant!” The couple, who co-created HBO Max’s Hacks with Jen Statsky and are nominated for Emmys (along with Statsky, Aniello and Downs are up for writing for a comedy...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC Chicago

John Corbett Confirms He Finally Married Bo Derek After 20 Years Together

John Corbett can now say he's married to a perfect 10!. The "Sex and the City" actor revealed that he and his longtime partner, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot last December after being together for nearly 20 years. During a recent appearance on "The Talk," John shared details of their union with new co-host Jerry O'Connell and raved over the legendary "10" actress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy