How 'New Girl' Turns Friendship Into Authentic Romantic Moments

Lucia Aniello doesn’t remember exactly what Paul W. Downs did more than a decade ago in an improv class that made her laugh so hard, but her instinct was to record it. “I turned to our teacher and said, ‘Write that down,’ ” she says with a laugh as she recounts the story. “What an unbelievably rude thing for a student to say to a teacher, as if she were a writer’s assistant!” The couple, who co-created HBO Max’s Hacks with Jen Statsky and are nominated for Emmys (along with Statsky, Aniello and Downs are up for writing for a comedy...