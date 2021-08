With blockchain technology taking the tech industry by storm, some experts are regarding this intricate system as the next tech frontier. While many are only familiar with blockchain technology as it pertains to cryptocurrencies, one emerging tech company is leading the way with blockchain business solutions and utilities that will revolutionize many archaic systems. Meet Bikdata. On the cusp of what could be an irrevocable change in various sectors of business all over the world, Bikdata introduces the concept of making a business’s data work for them. Creating customizable ecosystems with end-to-end solutions by way of blockchain for businesses of any and all natures, this up-and-coming tech co. is looking forward to serving as the vehicle to updating obsolete systems for businesses everywhere. We recently sat down with Franzua Rudder, President & COO of Bikdata to discuss how the company works and what makes it so revolutionary.