This $20 Gel Nail Extensions Kit Is the Perfect Dupe for a Popular $114 Version

Summer and sun go hand in hand. Though a day of lounging in the backyard or at the beach may make for a perfect summer afternoon, it’s vital that people take steps to protect their skin from sun damage. The U.S. National Library of Medicine notes that some sunlight can be good for the skin so long as people make a significant effort to protect themselves from overexposure. When ultraviolet rays from the sun penetrate outer skin layers and hit the deeper layers of the skin, skin cells can be damaged or even killed. Damage to skin cells increases a person’s risk of skin cancer, which the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research report is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers across the globe.