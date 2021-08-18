Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

This $20 Gel Nail Extensions Kit Is the Perfect Dupe for a Popular $114 Version

By Rebecca Deczynski
SHAPE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou want long, pretty nails, but you just can't seem to grow yours out — or you do, but then they inevitably break. Reaching and maintaining your goal length can be a real challenge, but luckily, there is a simple solution: Gel nail extensions. You can think of gel extensions...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail File#Gel#Extensions#Led Lamp#Amazon Com#Apr S Nail#Tiktok#Michellekhxn#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Face Lotion Makes Wrinkles 'Melt Away'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skin-care world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

The Most Popular Types of Hair Extensions Celebrities Love

If you’ve ever admired long, perfectly styled waves on your favorite celebrities (and also wondered how it managed to look so good even in extreme humidity), you’ve probably been fooled by hair extensions, which have become so advanced over the years, that it’s difficult to spot the difference between them and natural hair. In fact, most A-listers consider hair extensions a regular piece of their beauty routine nowadays in order to maintain a certain look, and we love seeing the transformation videos on social media when celebs are willing to share.
Corpus Christi, TXccbiznews.com

Elegant Nails Offers a Brush of Perfection

Elegant Nails & Spa is a full-service Corpus Christi beauty salon. Its website states that its professional team has “extraordinary experience in nail care”. Its customers recommend it for its high quality of work at a reasonable price. Daniela Palomo, a Facebook reviewer, recommends Elegant Nails & Spa. "Best service...
TennisSHAPE

This Best-Selling Tennis Skirt On Amazon Is On Sale for Less Than $25

Whether you've recently felt inspired to pick up a racket for the first time or you've been playing tennis for years, sometimes one of the best ways to up your game is to dress the part. If you've been thinking about upgrading your tennis attire from old t-shirts and running shorts to clothes designed for a match, consider purchasing a tennis skirt. To make your search even easier, shoppers rave about this pleated skirt that's on sale for as low as $21.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

This $7 Pantry Staple Is My Secret To A Frizz-Free Head Of Hair

As people become more conscious beauty consumers, the skin, nail, makeup, and hair industries have become more health-based than ever before — it's why you’re seeing an uptick in products like blush with skin care benefits or mascaras that just so happen to have fortifying peptides packed inside. It's also why scalp and hair clarification is on the rise, which is the process of removing excess build-up to maintain a healthy scalp and hair.
Hair CarePosted by
Health

The 11 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth, According to Experts and Reviews

If you're noticing a lot of strands accumulating in your shower drain, don't panic—hair loss is more common than you may think. It's actually normal to lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. And if you're wondering what's causing your shedding, thinning, or hair loss, just know that genetics, hormones, illness, medication, childbirth, stress, and even how you style your hair can all play a role.
Skin Carewebbweekly.com

How 3 Popular Types of Creams and Gels Can Help Sun-Damaged Skin

Summer and sun go hand in hand. Though a day of lounging in the backyard or at the beach may make for a perfect summer afternoon, it’s vital that people take steps to protect their skin from sun damage. The U.S. National Library of Medicine notes that some sunlight can be good for the skin so long as people make a significant effort to protect themselves from overexposure. When ultraviolet rays from the sun penetrate outer skin layers and hit the deeper layers of the skin, skin cells can be damaged or even killed. Damage to skin cells increases a person’s risk of skin cancer, which the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research report is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers across the globe.
MakeupETOnline.com

Best Perfume Dupes for Designer Scents

Running out of your favorite designer perfume is pretty annoying. But realizing you have to shell out $100+ to buy it again tops that. But you gotta smell good, right? When you're not in the mood to treat yourself to another bottle so soon, don't worry, there is a fragrance dupe for just about every luxury perfume.
Skin Carepurewow.com

The 11 Best Gel Nail Polish Brands That Withstand Chipping

Need a hand with your manicures? After a year plus of painting our nails at home (and testing every polish under the sun during that time), we’ve narrowed down some of our favorite gel nail polish brands for you to try. Note: Many of these picks do not require an...
Skin CareSHAPE

Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Firming Under-Eye Treatment Gives Botox-Like Results

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. In the words of George RR. Martin, "wine makes all things possible." And believe it or not, that even holds true in skin care — resveratrol, a potent antioxidant found in red wine (among red grapes, peanuts, dark chocolate, and yes, skin care), fights off the visible effects of aging in the skin like no other. While you can certainly indulge in a glass of wine to reap its benefits, the anti-aging ingredient is also a key player in the Derma-E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment (Buy It, $20, $25, amazon.com).
Skin CarePosted by
Medical Daily

15 Best Deodorants For Sweaty, Smelly, Sensitive Skin

Sweating is a natural process that our bodies constantly go through to regulate its temperature. A sign of a healthy and normal body, sweating helps us release heat, especially when temperatures start rising. Unfortunately, sweating also has less-lovely secondary effects, which often include sticky skin, armpit stains and *gasp* body odor.
Beauty & FashionSHAPE

This TikTok-Famous Product Put an End to My Body Acne — and It's 50% Off

I've accepted that breakouts are part of life. Whether they're on my chin, back, or boobs, the pesky pimples haunt me like my love of gauchos in the mid-2000s. And while I'll never have the flawless complexion of social media filters — despite showering immediately after workouts, exfoliating regularly, and applying countless acne-fighting beauty products — my quest for clear skin led to one staple that never disappoints: CeraVe's Salicylic Acid Cleanser (Buy It, $10, was $19; amazon.com)
ElectronicsETOnline.com

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Dupe From Amazon

There's a Dyson vacuum dupe that's a fraction of the price. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for $110 (regularly $135). The vacuum has a rating of 4.4 stars and over 1,400 global reviews. Toppin's vacuum is similar to the...
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

The Best Gel Nail Polish for Shiny, Chip-Resistant Nails That Last (and Last)

Whoever invented gel nail polish should have won a Nobel. A tad hyperbolic, sure, but without the best gel nail polish on our hands, we’d still have to carefully plot out every move we make between leaving the nail salon and getting home. (Who among us hasn’t accidentally smudged their fresh nail art after fastening their seat belt?) Gel polish allows the ease of being able to quickly grab your keys out of your bag post-mani—or put your shoes on immediately following a pedicure.
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

The Best Dip Powder Nail Kits, According to Reviews

The best dip powder nail kits usually fly under the radar. The nail-polish method—in which nails are dipped into finely milled powders (hence the name) and then bonded with adhesive—is often overlooked in favor of gel or acrylics in the search for shiny, chip-free nails. But done correctly, dip nails...
Skin CarePosted by
SPY

The Best Loofah, Shower Sponges and Body Scrubbers for Exfoliating Your Skin

A relaxing bath or refreshing shower at the end of a long day is something we all look forward to. No matter whether you’re a warm water bather or a cold shower purist, there are few parts of our daily routine that give us as much time to unwind and reflect. And while a bath or shower can be the ideal sanctuary to decompress for the day, the ultimate purpose is bathing. We suggest having one of the best loofahs or shower sponges in hand to make washing an enjoyable experience. Loofahs and shower sponges are a convenient way to make...
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

J. Hannah’s New Nail Polish Finds the Perfect Partner in Courage Bagels

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For most designers, a color heralded by market researchers as “the ugliest in the world” would not stimulate creativity, but Jess Hannah Révész isn’t most designers. In Pantone 448 C, a muddy, greenish dark brown hue, the founder of J.Hannah, a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry and nail polish brand, saw nuance and beauty that reminded her of ’90s Prada and Jil Sander pieces. “I am always thinking about color and I've learned that it's mostly context—i.e. texture, gloss, light, and other peripheral elements that inform the shade,” she says. She embraced the jolie laide palette of 448 C, reimagining it as a nail polish and naming it Compost after “something that’s technically super gross, but is actually a beautiful, transformative process.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy