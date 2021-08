A Florida woman wanted a slice of pizza so bad, she started to eat her slice in the car on the way home. That part is understandable. We all eat in the car. Well she was so involved with eating her slice, she crashed into the back of a car. That car crashed into another in front them. The chain car crash was 4 accidents deep. When police arrived, they asked if she was ok. When asked who our current President was, she replied, “Bush!” Well obviously she wasn’t in the right state of mind and was arrested. This story and more in today’s Other News!