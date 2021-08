Coming into 2021, many people assumed theaters would pick themselves up and begin their return to the glory days. Well, not so much. Theaters are still struggling and some might say the recovery is going to be in 2022, at the very earliest. Well, Marvel Studios, surprisingly, has felt the pain of this, with “Black Widow” getting hit pretty hard at the box office, which was compounded by Disney’s release of the film on streaming. Next up, Marvel Studios is releasing “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” as a theatrical exclusive, a strategy the Disney CEO described as “an interesting experiment.” Then after that is “Eternals,” which was poised to be a massive breakout film for the superhero factory. But will it go to theaters or streaming or both? Kevin Feige has a preference, but he’s not ready to guarantee anything.