Driver’s View of World Record Race to the Top of Mt. Washington Is Absolutely Crazy

You may have driven your car up the Mt. Washington Auto Road in your lifetime, but you've never done it in less than six minutes and reached speeds of over 120 mph. Mt. Washington Hillclimb also known as "The Climb to the Clouds" was first run in the summer of 1904 when a Mercedes had the fastest time up the 7.4-miles of the auto road in 24 minutes, 37 seconds. Since then the race was run about every three years until 1961, bourght back in 1990 and again in 2011.