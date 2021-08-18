4 types of kids who’ll love Stonyfield Organic Kids drinkable yogourt

These days, children are surrounded by all kinds of foods packed with extra fat. From the bacon slices that land on their plates at breakfast to the aisles packed with colorful and enticing sweets and snacks at the grocery store, there’s a lot of unhealthy fat always within arm’s reach. And let’s not forget about the non-stop commercials and online advertisements for their favorite fast food restaurants. Add into this the mistaken message kids sometimes hear that all fats are “bad” for you, and it’s no wonder some of them may be confused about fats. Teaching kids how to love healthy fats is one way of showing them how to take good care of their bodies.