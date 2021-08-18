Cancel
Hassan Abou Alam to release five-track EP on Naive

Resident Advisor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHassan Abou Alam is set to release a five-track EP on Naive. Due out via Violet's Lisbon-based imprint on September 10th, It Spills follows contributions to labels like Morocco's Casa Voyager, Needs (not-for-profit), Rakete and Naive sub-label Naivety. The Cairo-based producer has been actively producing since 2008. Apart from his releases, he has taken part in the RBMA-led Jamhoureya project, in which Egyptian artists were invited to reinterpret native traditional music, and performed at Boiler Room x Überhaus Egypt. Listen to "Breathe" from It Spills.

#Violet#Casa Voyager#Rbma#Egyptian
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.

