CHEYENNE, Wyo. – You will likely be required to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus if you are going to be attending a concert in Colorado in the near future. According to AEG Presents, the company will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals, starting on Oct. 1, 2021. In Colorado, those venues include the 1stBank Center, the Bluebird Theater, Fiddler’s Green, Mission Ballroom, the Gothic Theater and the Ogden Theater.