Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

8 fantasy football veterans whose value should soar after changing teams

By Henry McKenna
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiS4E_0bVIWAdd00

NFL players are searching for ways to maximize their production. Sometimes, that means changing teams.

This offseason, the league saw a number of stars move, whether through trade or free agency. From receiver Julio Jones to quarterback Matthew Stafford to receiver Kenny Golladay, the biggest transactions should have a major impact on the world of fantasy football. Fantasy football owners should, as always, take note of which players are on the move.

So let’s dive into the impact of free agency and the trade market. We’re going to take a look at eight players whose fantasy value should soar after they changed teams in 2021.

1

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdQa2_0bVIWAdd00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Two words. One person. Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams coach got by with Jared Goff for a few years — even taking the team to a Super Bowl. But McVay has a chance to stir back up all that chatter about how he’s the most brilliant offensive mind in the NFL. Stafford has a good group of pass-catchers (Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Higbee and Van Jefferson), even if they aren’t necessarily superior to what he had in Detroit last year. The McVay-Stafford relationship, however, should produce fireworks.

2

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113HFH_0bVIWAdd00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With Fitzpatrick in Miami in 2020, there wasn’t just the ever-growing threat of Tua Tagovailoa. There was also an underwhelming group of pass-catchers. It seems Washington is committed to making some Fitzmagic in 2021. And they’ve armed him to the teeth, with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson. It should be a dangerous and potent offense.

3

Mike Davis, RB, Falcons

Davis is the starter, which, honestly, is pretty weird. I kept expecting the Falcons to make a move for one of the running backs lingering on the free agency market. But they never budged with their group. So, yeah, Davis is the starter. He’s a good player. As the lead back, he should have a 200-touch role, which is solid for where he’s going at 65th overall.

4

Marvin Jones, WR, Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHfAH_0bVIWAdd00
Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Jones actually finished 2020 with 76 receptions, 978 yards and nine touchdowns. But it feels like people are so down on Jones that he needs some love. He has a good chance at bettering those numbers in a pass-happy offense under Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer. Because Jones is likely to be the top receiver out of the gate, he’ll have a really nice season, even if he’s in the same position group as up-and-comer Laviska Shenault.

5

Sammy Watkins, WR, Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJmAb_0bVIWAdd00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports ORG

Rashod Bateman, the 2021 Ravens’ first-round pick, looked good in training camp, but then suffered a relatively mysterious injury. And there’s no saying when he’ll be back — and how prepared he’ll be upon his return to the field. Watkins, meanwhile, is the perfect possession receiver to serve as a vacuum in Baltimore. The 28-year-old had just 37 receptions, 421 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. But he’s due for a big year with Lamar Jackson.

6

Tyrell Williams, WR, Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVFo9_0bVIWAdd00
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Detroit’s receiver depth chart is a bit of a wasteland with the departure of both Marvin Jones and Golladay. That has a number of fantasy experts touting Amon-Ra St. Brown, but it’s not easy to trust a rookie receiver, particularly a fourth-rounder. That’s why I like Williams, a player with freakish physical tools and plenty of NFL experience, who could see a lot of targets — perhaps sending him back to 2016 when he was a stand-in for Keenan Allen. That’s when Williams got 119 targets for 69 catches, 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

7

Jonnu Smith, TE, Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Py6hH_0bVIWAdd00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

It’s clear the Patriots are going to run their offense through Smith and Hunter Henry. Some fantasy experts are concerned about which player will be the focal point — with that centerpiece potentially changing from week to week. That could be a nightmare for owners.

The Patriots, however, simply don’t have much receiver talent. Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are likely to be 1-2-3. Smith seems to be catching on to the Patriots offense faster than Henry, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Both tight ends should have good seasons — Smith, however, is likely to get more targets, particularly in the red zone.

8

Jared Cook, TE, Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16v5Mi_0bVIWAdd00
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal

We were just talking about Henry, who left L.A. for New England. He left behind a fairly significant hole in an offense that absolutely exploded under quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020. Herbert’s trajectory seems pointed upward, with Cook likely to replace and likely eclipse what oft-injured tight end, Henry, managed in his five years with the Chargers.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rb#Wr#Lions Detroit#Golladay#Patriots#Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Homer Corner - New England Patriots

I have been a Patriots fan for as long as I can remember. Growing up my family had season tickets and I started going to games when I was in the first grade, watching Drew Bledsoe, Ben Coates, Curtis Martin, Shawn Jefferson and Terry Glenn. I was fortunate enough to experience the entire dynasty from 2000-to-2019 and it is too bad that 2019 is where we have to end it. Tom Brady left and took his talents to Tampa Bay after a spat with Bill Belichick and Cam Newton was brought in to be the QB during the 2020 season.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep: FFT's favorite sleeper tight ends you should target in every league

Preseason football is here and that means it's crunch time for Fantasy Football draft prep. The tight end position feels more about the haves and haves nots than ever before heading into prime drafting season. It seems like there is a clear Tier 1, and they're likely worth investing in, but positional scarcity is also pushing up the Tier 2 TEs and they may not be worth the investment. As you dig deeper down the rankings, that's where you might find value. We'll be tackling different position groups in the coming weeks, and this week we are focusing on the tight end position.
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half-PPR (2021 Fantasy Football)

Discovering your draft position in a fantasy football snake draft is one of the more exciting parts of playing in a league. If you’re new to fantasy football, a snake draft means that the draft order is reversed every other round, allowing for fantasy managers near the beginning and end of the draft order to take two players in a condensed amount of time. Many fantasy managers prefer drafting early or late for this reason, while others tend to like the middle of the round to avoid waiting upwards of 18 to 20 picks until they’re back on the clock.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
Awesome 98

Patrick Mahomes Now a Part Owner of Two Professional Sports Teams

Patrick Mahomes, and his soon to be wife, Brittany, are making waves in sports outside of football. Last year, Patrick became part of the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. His fiancé, Brittany, has an ownership stake in Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League team. Patrick has now added a second ownership opportunity by joining Major League Soccer's Sporting KC.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2 Quarterbacks Suggested As Trade Targets For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will head into the 2021 regular season with Dak Prescott behind center. The star quarterback has recovered from his serious leg injury suffered against the Giants in 2020. Prescott is hoping to be ready to go this year. Unfortunately, Prescott is now dealing with another injury –...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLAOL Corp

Dak Prescott wrote a heartbreaking letter 15 minutes after learning of his brother's death

Dak Prescott endured a year in 2020 that might have broken many other people. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback first experienced tragedy with the suicide of his brother that April. Then Prescott suffered a gruesome leg injury that prematurely ended his season. And topping it all off, he was embroiled in very heated contract negotiations, with the injury complicating that matter significantly.
NFLNew York Post

Russell Wilson is butting heads with the Seahawks again

Russell Wilson has picked a side amid the ongoing contract dispute between Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and the Seahawks’ front office. Speaking to reporters from training camp on Sunday, Wilson maintained that the Seahawks “need” Brown. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).

Comments / 0

Community Policy