8 fantasy football veterans whose value should soar after changing teams

NFL players are searching for ways to maximize their production. Sometimes, that means changing teams.

This offseason, the league saw a number of stars move, whether through trade or free agency. From receiver Julio Jones to quarterback Matthew Stafford to receiver Kenny Golladay, the biggest transactions should have a major impact on the world of fantasy football. Fantasy football owners should, as always, take note of which players are on the move.

So let’s dive into the impact of free agency and the trade market. We’re going to take a look at eight players whose fantasy value should soar after they changed teams in 2021.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

Two words. One person. Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams coach got by with Jared Goff for a few years — even taking the team to a Super Bowl. But McVay has a chance to stir back up all that chatter about how he’s the most brilliant offensive mind in the NFL. Stafford has a good group of pass-catchers (Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Higbee and Van Jefferson), even if they aren’t necessarily superior to what he had in Detroit last year. The McVay-Stafford relationship, however, should produce fireworks.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Washington

With Fitzpatrick in Miami in 2020, there wasn’t just the ever-growing threat of Tua Tagovailoa. There was also an underwhelming group of pass-catchers. It seems Washington is committed to making some Fitzmagic in 2021. And they’ve armed him to the teeth, with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas and Antonio Gibson. It should be a dangerous and potent offense.

Mike Davis, RB, Falcons

Davis is the starter, which, honestly, is pretty weird. I kept expecting the Falcons to make a move for one of the running backs lingering on the free agency market. But they never budged with their group. So, yeah, Davis is the starter. He’s a good player. As the lead back, he should have a 200-touch role, which is solid for where he’s going at 65th overall.

Marvin Jones, WR, Jaguars

Jones actually finished 2020 with 76 receptions, 978 yards and nine touchdowns. But it feels like people are so down on Jones that he needs some love. He has a good chance at bettering those numbers in a pass-happy offense under Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer. Because Jones is likely to be the top receiver out of the gate, he’ll have a really nice season, even if he’s in the same position group as up-and-comer Laviska Shenault.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Ravens

Rashod Bateman, the 2021 Ravens’ first-round pick, looked good in training camp, but then suffered a relatively mysterious injury. And there’s no saying when he’ll be back — and how prepared he’ll be upon his return to the field. Watkins, meanwhile, is the perfect possession receiver to serve as a vacuum in Baltimore. The 28-year-old had just 37 receptions, 421 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. But he’s due for a big year with Lamar Jackson.

Tyrell Williams, WR, Lions

Detroit’s receiver depth chart is a bit of a wasteland with the departure of both Marvin Jones and Golladay. That has a number of fantasy experts touting Amon-Ra St. Brown, but it’s not easy to trust a rookie receiver, particularly a fourth-rounder. That’s why I like Williams, a player with freakish physical tools and plenty of NFL experience, who could see a lot of targets — perhaps sending him back to 2016 when he was a stand-in for Keenan Allen. That’s when Williams got 119 targets for 69 catches, 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Patriots

It’s clear the Patriots are going to run their offense through Smith and Hunter Henry. Some fantasy experts are concerned about which player will be the focal point — with that centerpiece potentially changing from week to week. That could be a nightmare for owners.

The Patriots, however, simply don’t have much receiver talent. Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are likely to be 1-2-3. Smith seems to be catching on to the Patriots offense faster than Henry, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Both tight ends should have good seasons — Smith, however, is likely to get more targets, particularly in the red zone.

Jared Cook, TE, Chargers

We were just talking about Henry, who left L.A. for New England. He left behind a fairly significant hole in an offense that absolutely exploded under quarterback Justin Herbert in 2020. Herbert’s trajectory seems pointed upward, with Cook likely to replace and likely eclipse what oft-injured tight end, Henry, managed in his five years with the Chargers.