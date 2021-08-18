Cancel
Moisturizing Active Ingredient Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

 6 days ago

Opportunities in the moisturizing active ingredient market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the moisturizing active ingredient market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.9%. In this market, natural is the largest segment by source, whereas skin care is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high disposable income, increasing awareness on moisturizing products, and rising demand for organic skincare products.

