Former Ms. Black Texas, Nicole Barrett, dies
Talk show host, business- woman, and former Ms. Black Texas Nicole Barrett transitioned on August 10, after suffering an aneurysm. A popular media personality, Nicole honed her skills as a journalist, reporting for then Elite News. She then went on to host “The Nicole Barrett Show,” a fresh, bold and entertaining radio show that ranked #5 in the Dallas/Ft Worth market. Her attention to detail and probing interviews propelled the show to higher heights when in 2014 the show made its television debut on KTXD-TV; featuring several icons, including actors Diahann Carroll, Larry Hagman and Debbie Reynolds, just to name a few.texasmetronews.com
