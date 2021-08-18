Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Former Ms. Black Texas, Nicole Barrett, dies

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk show host, business- woman, and former Ms. Black Texas Nicole Barrett transitioned on August 10, after suffering an aneurysm. A popular media personality, Nicole honed her skills as a journalist, reporting for then Elite News. She then went on to host “The Nicole Barrett Show,” a fresh, bold and entertaining radio show that ranked #5 in the Dallas/Ft Worth market. Her attention to detail and probing interviews propelled the show to higher heights when in 2014 the show made its television debut on KTXD-TV; featuring several icons, including actors Diahann Carroll, Larry Hagman and Debbie Reynolds, just to name a few.

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 305

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diahann Carroll
Person
Debbie Reynolds
Person
Kinky Friedman
Person
Paul Barrett
Person
Larry Hagman
Person
Carolyn Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elite News#Ktxd Tv#Modern Luxury Magazine#The Dallas Theatre Guild#Style Network#Big Rich Texas#The College Of Santa Fe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthbeatportal.com

Paul Johnson has Passed Away after Battle with COVID-19

The global dance music community mourns the passing of the legendary Chicago house music icon. The Chicago house music legend Paul Johnson has died at 50 following his battle with COVID-19. A statement made today on his official Facebook page wrote, “Our greatness passed away this morning at 9 am.” Just under three weeks ago, Paul Johnson announced his diagnosis and was being treated in a Chicago intensive care unit, providing his followers with multiple video updates from his hospital bed.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
Relationshipswbrc.com

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart. KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment. “The next day, we got a call saying she had to have...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death. For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.
Cancerdailynewsen.com

After a long battle with cancer, Houston singer has passed away

Hurst was diagnosed in 2013 with breast cancer as she was preparing to tour with Timberlake & Jay-Z. "I believe one of my first thoughts was, Am I Going to Die?" In 2015, she spoke to ABC13's Samica Knight. "I had four months' of chemotherapy, followed by my surgery in which I had a mastopexy."
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Public Healthblackchronicle.com

Former Bodyguard & Trainer of Beyoncé Dies of COVID-19

Craig Adams, a Houston trainer, and Beyoncé’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19. Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US...

Comments / 305

Community Policy