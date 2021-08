Both of our major political parties are accusing each other of posing a threat to the survival of our American Democracy. I can envision a scenario wherein they are both correct. But there is also a scenario that says they are both wrong. That second interpretation suggests that we have already lost our democracy. Whether it was due to squandering on the part of the electorate or was stolen by evil powers, is not important. What is important is to address the question: “What has replaced it?” We should consider the possibility of an American plutocracy: government by the wealthy.