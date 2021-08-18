How Big Of A Problem Is Affordable Housing Across The State?

The pandemic pushed the U.S. housing market into a frenzy, with the demand for housing far outpacing the number of homes on the market. The market cooled off a bit in July. But the cost of the average home has been on an upward climb for a while now, even before the pandemic, rising more than 50 percent between 2012 and 2019. That’s priced many Americans who’d like to buy out of the market. Renting is even worse. A recent report showed the typical minimum-wage worker cannot afford the rent of a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in America.