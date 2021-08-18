How Big Of A Problem Is Affordable Housing Across The State?

MADISON — Adams, Barron, Douglas, Grant, Langlade and Price counties now have a program to help low- to moderate-income homeowners stay in their homes by assisting with delinquent property taxes. Part of the recent Treasurers’ Homeowners Task Force, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the Foundation for Rural Housing, and county treasurers from the six counties kicked off the Property Tax Revolving Loan Program this summer, which was outlined in the recently published task force report. This newly launched pilot program is an example of this task force not just making recommendations — but implementing creative solutions to help homeowners.
Comments / 0