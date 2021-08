Despite surging COVID-19 cases and sluggish box office ticket sales, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron made it clear last week that he is wildly optimistic about the state of moviegoing and the future of the company that he leads, one that many investors were willing to leave for dead just a few months ago. He’s not delusional, he’s just catering to a new audience of shareholders, one whose populist embrace of all things AMC has created one of the most confounding, unlikely, and downright bizarre stock market rebounds in this or any era.