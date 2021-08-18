Cancel
Obituaries

Mary Marie Sharp

By E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
an17.com
 6 days ago

Mary Marie Sharp passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born March 26, 1945 in Bogalusa, LA to Shelton James and Elizabeth Ward James. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Ike Sharp and daughter, Wanda Rogers. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Kerry Rogers and Alex Rogers and their spouses; and four great grandchildren, Payton Rogers, Bryson Rogers, Alexas Rogers and Aubree Rogers. Mary leaves behind her sister, Martha Ann Fairburn and many more relatives and friends.

www.an17.com

