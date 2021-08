REFUGIO, Texas - 34 undocumented immigrants were rescued from a U-Haul truck after cries for help were heard coming from inside it. Refugio County Sheriff's deputies received two 9-1-1 calls Monday August 16 saying they could hear cries from help and people were banging on the side of a U-Haul that was getting gas at a Stripes station in Refugio. RCSO deputies responded to the location and were able to stop the U-Haul just outside of Refugio.